NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Apologizes Live On-Air to Tyler Reddick for Late Bristol Race Crash

By Jonathan Howard
 19 hours ago
Last night the NASCAR Cup Series on the dirt in Bristol gave us a dramatic finish after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick were turned around. It opened the door for Kyle Busch to swoop in and steal the race. All is fair in love and war, the same goes for NASCAR. Busch now has 60 Cup Series wins to his name.

As for Briscoe and Reddick, the race ended in heartbreak. Especially for the No. 14 Ford. This race was messy. The rain came in and made things muddy and even tougher on the drivers on the track. It was a day of bad circumstances for Briscoe that ended in a 22nd place finish.

This NASCAR season has been tough and in this race, Chase Briscoe was up front for a lot of the race. When the second stage ended and the first weather delay came in, he looked like he would be named the winner. He won the stage, but the race would continue. From flag to flag, the Bristol dirt race was four hours long.

He raced hard, and in the end, he wrecked himself and Reddick. While the No. 8 Chevy wound up finishing 2nd overall, a win was snatched away on the last turn. A tough break. Briscoe felt bad enough to apologize live on TV.

Reddick didn’t blame his rival driver despite what happened on the track. These two clearly have respect for one another, they shook hands, said it was fun, and “until next time.” Next time indeed. That’s some more of that aggressive driving that we’ve seen this season from younger racers. While some older guys have said a thing or two about it, these two seem to understand what it is all about.

Chase Briscoe was so close to grabbing his second NASCAR win of the year.

NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Almost Won at Bristol

That half-mile track was going to be the saving grace for Tyler Reddick. Already this season, Chase Briscoe has one win in the NASCAR Cup Series and he almost had his second. The delay happened after stage 2 and everyone thought he would win after cancellation. Then, as he trailed Reddick, Briscoe had a faster car and better tires. A recipe to snatch a race away at the end.

Coming around that turn into the final straight, he got too far into his opponent and ended up spinning them both. As they fell to the downside of the track, Reddick was able to spin around completely and finish 2nd. An impressive recovery after the wreck. Briscoe wasn’t so lucky and although he won a stage and led some laps, he fell back to 22nd.

That’s a tough break, but that’s how NASCAR goes sometimes. You gotta risk it for wins and every now and then things get a little sideways. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though, that’s for sure.

