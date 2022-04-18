ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

757Teamz softball top 15: Kempsville replaces Nansemond River at No. 1 as Western Branch, Grassfield continue to climb

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
 23 hours ago
Nansemond River and Shelby Knaak (right) won this game in the Class 5 Region A semifinals in June, but Kempsville and Brianna Jones (left) replaced them April 18, 2022 at No. 1 in the 757Teamz softball rankings. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Nansemond River won the biggest matchup between 757Teamz powers last week, beating then-No. 5 Kellam 2-1 thanks to Kyrsten Hailey’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in Grassfield’s tournament.

But the Warriors fell 6-3 to North Carolina school Currituck in their other game in the tournament and drop from the top spot in the rankings for the first time this season.

No. 2 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, the top-ranked team all of 2021, could not capitalize on the loss by its Suffolk compatriot as it lost 1-0 to North Carolina power Camden. As a result, two unbeatens idle during spring break, Kempsville and Western Branch — Nos. 3 and 7, respectively, last week — ascend to the top two spots.

Another mover in the rankings is Grassfield, which was unranked following a 1-3 start. The Grizzlies have rallied with five consecutive victories, including conquests of top-five Kellam and Hickory, pulling them up to the No. 6 spot.

Action heats up this week, starting Tuesday with a pair of big Southeastern District games (weather permitting): Hickory at Nansemond River and Grassfield at Western Branch.

NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press before Monday’s games:

School: Record, previous ranking

1. Kempsville: 8-0, 3

2. Western Branch: 5-0, 7

3. Hickory: 7-1, 4

4. Nansemond River: 3-1, 1

5. Nansemond-Suffolk: 9-2, 2

6. Grassfield, 6-3: 12

7. Kellam: 6-3, 5

8. Tallwood, 9-1, 8

9. Ocean Lakes, 5-1, 9

10. Greenbrier Christian: 7-5, 10

11. Grafton: 6-1, 6

12. Granby: 5-2, 11

13. Great Bridge: 4-2, 13

14. Poquoson: 5-2, NR

15. Menchville, 7-1, NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Warhill, No. 15 Tabb.

The next five: Green Run, Tabb, York, Warhill, Isle of Wight Academy.

