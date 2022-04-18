ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man gets 40 years for murdering man, wounding woman during 2019 home invasion

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
A house located on Keller Avenue in Norfolk is photographed on Friday, September 20, 2019. On June 25 of that year, Stefon Grimes and his girlfriend Alexandra Mitchell were at house when three men gunned down Grimes and shot Mitchell four times. Kristen Zeis / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to 40 years in prison for murdering a man and seriously injuring the man’s girlfriend during a 2019 home invasion.

Demarcus Mackey, 23, was sentenced by Circuit Judge David Lannetti after a jury convicted Mackey of second-degree murder, abduction, burglary and three weapons offenses at the end of a week-long trial last summer. Mackey’s co-defendant, Jaquan Claiborne, was acquitted of all charges .

The two men were arrested weeks after 23-year-old Stefon Grimes and his girlfriend were shot on June 25, 2019 in the Norfolk home Grimes shared with his father. The house is on Keller Avenue, in the Ballentine Place neighborhood.

Grimes and his girlfriend had returned home from the grocery store when Grimes realized he forgot to get something at a pharmacy for his father and headed back out.

The girlfriend told jurors she went outside with her puppy and was standing on the porch when three men approached, pushed her into the house and held her at gunpoint. She said the men told her they were looking for Grimes and wanted to know where “the money” was.

A short time later, Grimes walked into the house and was shot six times. He died at the scene. His girlfriend was shot four times but survived.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Mackey and Claiborne targeted Grimes because they mistakenly believed he was a marijuana dealer and had a lot of money stashed in the house. Grimes ran a lawn care business with his brother and was just three weeks away from becoming a merchant marine at the time he was killed.

His girlfriend testified she’d never seen the men before. But when a friend told her later that she knew who did it and showed her a photo of Claiborne on Facebook, she said she recognized him as one of the gunmen. Mackey was then identified and charged a short time later.

Mackey told police he heard the house was a good target for a robbery but claimed he never went through with it. And while there were witnesses that put him at the scene, none picked Claiborne from the photo lineups they were shown.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

