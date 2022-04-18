ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore names new CEO

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 19 hours ago

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore appointed a new president and CEO.

Christopher Tan spent the past nine years as the CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia. Known for being a compassionate and caring leader, Tan has worked in the human services field for more than 20 years.

“The only thing that’s ever changed another person’s life in the history of the world is the care and compassion of another human being,” he said. “Food is such a universal thing. One of the greatest ways we can show love and affection is through food. It creates a human connection.”

He said in a news release that he is excited and honored for the opportunity to serve and be part of an organization that creates 14 million connections every year.

At a time when more people need assistance because of rising food costs complicated by supply chain issues, Tan said he is well aware he has stepped into the position during an increasingly difficult time, but he is not discouraged.

“We are in the midst of a perfect storm,” he said. “We are going to feed the line, and through our efforts to address the root causes of hunger, we will work to end the line.”

Tan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Randolph-Macon College and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Regional network shows promise

When officials of the Southside Network Authority gathered early in April to break ground on a 119-mile fiber ring, they were taking a symbolic step toward a better future for all of South Hampton Roads. That event marked the latest step toward transforming the region into a hub of ultra-high-speed, reliable internet available to all. As officials said at the groundbreaking ceremony, Hampton ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
UPI News

Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay

April 17 (UPI) -- The Ever Forward container ship was freed after more than a month stuck in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay on Sunday morning. Two pulling barges and five tugboats were able to dislodge the ship from the bay at 7 a.m. as the third and final effort to free the ship was aided by a full moon and a spring tide.
BALTIMORE, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

New Mexico hospital names first permanent CEO in 2 years

Robert Whitaker was named CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based McKinley Christian Health Care Services. Mr. Whitaker will oversee the private, nonprofit health system, which includes Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital, effective April 15, according to a March 23 news release. He will be the hospital's first permanent CEO since September 2020. Don...
GALLUP, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Charity, VA
WISH-TV

Wabash Valley Power Alliance names new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Wabash Valley Power Alliance has promoted Jeff Conrad to president and chief executive officer. Conrad, who currently serves as the generation and transmission cooperative’s chief operating officer, will succeed retiring CEO Jay Bartlett. The WVPA says Conrad has worked for the organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Teachers Credit Union names new CEO

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — South Bend-based Teachers Credit Union has selected Jason Osterhage as its new president and chief executive officer. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union in Houston. Osterhage began his career in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Virginian-Pilot

‘Tenants are absolutely being ignored’: Norfolk activists, public housing residents call for millions in funding for home repairs

Activists and residents of public housing developments want to see $5 million of the funds Norfolk will receive from the American Rescue Plan spent on updating and refurbishing public housing in the city. Last week, they held a protest outside City Hall organized by the New Virginia Majority. “The tenants are absolutely being ignored,” said Monét Johnson, lead housing organizer for NVM. ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy