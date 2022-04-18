Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Teaming Up for Next Edition of ‘The Match’ Against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

You’d love to see the ultimate match between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Wait, did you think we were talking football? It’s golf season.

And the two superstar NFL quarterbacks are teaming with each other, not head-to-head. However, this dynamic veteran quarterback duo will be going head-to-head against the NFL young guns — Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match.

Brady announced the news Monday via social media. And the Super Bowl superstar wrote: “We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass Aaron Rodgers — Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes.”

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Are the Old Guys of The Match

At 44, Brady is the old man in the foursome. But his troll game is strong. He can trash talk like the most verbose defensive back. Brady tweeted a photo of himself standing on a fairway, watching a kid trying to swing a club. The kid is wearing a Buffalo Bills helmet.

He wrote: “An artists rendering of me watching Josh Allen’s approach after laying up on a par 4.

Match Is a 12-Hole Event in Vegas

So here are the details of The Match, which pits Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The four quarterbacks will play June 1 in a 12-hole event at the Wynn Golf Club. That’s right off the Vegas strip. TNT will broadcast the special QB matchup. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers did The Match last year. However, each of their partners was a pro golfer. Rodgers paired with Bryson DeChambeau. The two beat Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson.

In fact, Brady has a losing record in this golf exhibition series. (Gulp, that’s got to be difficult for him to process). Again with Mickelson, Brady dropped a match to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. But there’s no shame in losing to that twosome.

Rodgers also got into some Twitter taunting. He wrote: “Not a fair fight.”

Mahomes was unusually tame in his trolling. “This should be fun,” he wrote. As for Allen, he tweeted: “2 old bulls, 2 young calves.”

And Allen had a response to Brady’s meme. He quote tweeted it, adding “at least he didn’t put me in Brady Brand apparel.”

That was nice for Allen to promote Brady’s new business venture. The Brady brand of golf attire launches Tuesday. (April 19).

Meanwhile, Mahomes could be the best golfer of the four quarterbacks. He carries about a seven handicap.

“Golf has become a huge part of everything,” he said in an interview with Golf.com. “When I plan trips, when I set up my off-season, I have to figure out places to play when I’m there. I’ve got this love for golf because I have to get better, and I compete, but it’s also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time.”