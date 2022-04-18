ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2iGK_0fCqhwBH00

NEW YORK (AP) — Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares news of baby’s death: ‘You are our angel’

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ’90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

‘Extremely dangerous and violent’ escapee recaptured in O.C.

The man described by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office as being an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal” has been recaptured, the office announced Sunday. Ike Souzer, 18, escaped from electronic monitoring and a halfway house, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. On Sunday, he was captured by a task force comprised of multiple Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
Stamford Advocate

Mary J. Blige Taps H.E.R. for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix

Mary J. Blige has released a remix of her single “Good Morning Gorgeous” featuring H.E.R. The inspirational song, off Blige’s recent album of the same name, is a TikTok sensation soundtracking posts that promote self-love, self-empowerment and self-care. More from Rolling Stone. Kid Cudi Enters the 'Sonic...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

How Biggie & 2Pac's Murders Led Pete Rock To Bridge East Coast-West Coast Hip Hop

Exclusive – Legendary Hip Hop producer Pete Rock is bringing his story to TV One’s Unsung series on Sunday (March 27). The episode tells the journey of Rock’s move from the Bronx to Mount Vernon, New York where he would go on to make magic in a downstairs studio on Hillside Avenue affectionately known as The Basement.
HIP HOP
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Dj Kay Slay
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Nas
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Megan Thee Stallion countersued by record label in album dispute

Megan Thee Stallion's record label is countersuing the rapper, weeks after she filed a lawsuit against them. It's over a row about what constitutes an album, with 1501 Certified Entertainment saying her Something For Thee Hotties record does not qualify. Megan has already claimed it does meet the conditions for...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Dj#Covid#Graffiti#Ap
Rolling Stone

DJ Kay Slay, Revered Mixtape Maker and Hip-Hop’s ‘Drama King,’ Dead at 55

Click here to read the full article. DJ Kay Slay, the venerated hip-hop DJ known as rap’s “Drama King,” died Sunday, April 17, due to complications related to Covid-19. He was 55. The New York City radio station Hot 97 — where DJ Kay Slay was a longtime host — confirmed his death and shared a statement from his family. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the Grayson family wrote. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

DJ Kay Slay Dead After Battle With COVID-19

DJ Kay Slay has died after a four-month battle with COVID-19. The tenured Hot 97 disk jockey and record executive, born Keith Grayson, died on Sunday (April 17) at the reported age of 55. The news of DJ Kay Slay's death was confirmed by New York City radio station Hot 97, where Slay worked for over two decades, and the DJ's family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Stephen Wilhite: Creator of the GIF dies from Covid-19 at age 74

The man who created the GIF has died from Covid-19 at the age of 74, his family has confirmed.Stephen Wilhite came up with Graphics Interchange Format, which are now used for animated internet memes and jokes, when he worked for CompuServe in the 1980s.“Even with all his accomplishments, he remained a very humble, kind, and good man,” his obituary reads.In 2013, before he received a a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award, he told The New York Times that for years people had not been properly pronouncing the name of his creation.“The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They are wrong....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

DJ Kay Slay: 5 Things To Know About NY Hip-Hop Icon Who Died At 55

DJ Kay Slay’s death was announced on Monday April 18. The hip hop star, whose real name was Keith Grayson, was 55-years-old. His family shared a statement saying the news of his passing via New York rap station Hot 97. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss,” they said. Find out more about DJ Kay Slay here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Jay Leno Calls Out The Academy For Saying They Were Going To ‘Investigate’ The Will Smith Slap Incident

By now we’ve heard a lot of varying takes on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, and even some about the Academy’s response to the matter, but one take we hadn’t heard was Jay Leno’s. The former late night host recently opened up about his own feelings while watching the broadcast, but he also had a candid take on how the members of the Academy responded afterward.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy