ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year – or even for life

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAhK9_0fCqhvIY00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) — In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering a chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year — or even for life.

Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion.

The special packages have a code or QR code that allows you to see if you’ve won. Visit www.ReesesLovers.com to complete the registration page and enter the code from the wrapper or email.

McDonald’s raises funds for RMHC Poland

To enter without a purchase, obtain a code via email by sending a 3×5 card or piece of paper with your full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth and email address to be received by July 27 to:

Standard Group
Attn: REESE’S Lovers Game Request
500 East Oregon Road
Lititz, PA 17543

Other prizes include $5,000 in Visa Rewards cards or a $75 Visa Rewards Card.

The promotion comes as Hershey brings back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a limited time.

National Lover’s Day falls on April 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

‘Extremely dangerous and violent’ escapee recaptured in O.C.

The man described by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office as being an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal” has been recaptured, the office announced Sunday. Ike Souzer, 18, escaped from electronic monitoring and a halfway house, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. On Sunday, he was captured by a task force comprised of multiple Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MyChesCo

Wawa Celebrates 58 Years by Offering Free Any Size Coffee for All Customers Chainwide

WAWA, PA — Wawa, Inc., announced that its annual Wawa Day tradition is back and brighter than ever! On April 14, in honor of its 58th anniversary in retail, Wawa will celebrate the occasion by offering customers FREE hot coffee of any size, chainwide, all day! Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away more than 2 million free cups of any size coffee to customers at its more than 960 stores.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Hershey, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Mcdonald, PA
KHOU

McDonald's offering free breakfast for the STAAR test

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video is from February 2021. Teachers and students can enjoy breakfast on the house at McDonald's from 6 am to 9 am on Tuesday, April 5, to kick off STAAR testing. Texas students will take the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of...
TEXAS STATE
KLEWTV

Ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens Friday

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (EDT). Because so many people want to attend, tickets are awarded using a lottery system to ensure everyone that wants a ticket has an equal chance of getting a ticket.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Whtm#National Lover S Day#Rmhc Poland#Standard Group#Visa Rewards Card#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

How free pepperoni pizza saved an addict’s life

For many years we've been talking about the ugliness of addiction and substance abuse. For years, as politicians pay lip service to the crisis the problem persists and, in many cases, has gotten much worse. Recovery Centers of America is at the forefront of the battle to saves lives and...
HOMELESS
WVNS

Two local breweries team up for a joint beer release

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS)–There is a new series to feature West Virginia brewers called Trail Blazers. It is where brewers team up to create something new. On Friday, April 15, 2022, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is releasing a beer with Weathered Ground Brewery. “In West Virginia, the breweries are community, not really competition,” said Alexander Durand, […]
DRINKS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy