Scoresheet: UP's Scott Fauble is top American at Boston Marathon

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Top American — Scott Fauble, a former University of Portland cross-country runner, placed seventh in the Boston Marathon, the top finish by a runner from the United States.

Fauble, 30, finished the 26.2-mile course in 2:08:52. He was also the top American to finish in 2019 (seventh, 2:09:09).

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's race in 2:06:51.

Reigning Olympic champ Perez Jepchirchir won the 50th women's race of the Boston Marathon in 2:21:01.

Fauble raced for the Pilots from 2012-2015. He finished 12th in the 2014 NCAA cross-country championships, when the Pilots finished third as a team.

Ivacic honored — Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 7.

The 28-year-old Slovenian recorded his second shutout of the season in the Timbers' scoreless draw at Houston Dynamo FC on April 16.

He's recorded 28 saves this season.

The Timbers play host to Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Providence Park.

OSU No. 2 — Oregon State (27-8, 10-5 Pac-12), which was scheduled to play Gonzaga in a two-game series this week, entered play ranked No. 2 in three polls — D1Baseball, USA Today coaches, Perfect Game — behind Tennessee (33-3).

The Beavers are ranked third by Baseball America, behind Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

Gonzaga 13, Beavers 6 — The No. 12 Bulldogs beat No. 2 Oregon State at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

Justin Boyd had two hits, drove in three runs and stole three bases for Oregon State (27-8), and Wade Meckler and Jake Dukart also had two hits.

The teams play again Tuesday.

Kraken 4, Ottawa 2 — Seattle (25-44-6) won the NHL home game over the Senators (28-41-7). Daniel Sprong opened the scoring and rookie Matty Beniers scored a goal to tie the game 2-2 in the second period. Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Jared McCann added an insurance goal late in the third period.