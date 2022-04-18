ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ premieres its sixth and final season today—here’s how to stream it

Bob Odenkirk’s role as Saul Goodman was never supposed to last this long. Odenkirk originated the sleazy lawyer on Breaking Bad in 2009, in what he was told was going to be a brief, three-episode arc, but Goodman proved to be such a popular character that he remained on the series for the rest of its run. Almost immediately following Breaking Bad , Saul became the titular character in the AMC spinoff prequel Better Call Saul . If you’ve been following the show, you’re in luck: Better Call Saul season six premieres today, April 18 —and we’ve got the details on how to stream it.

Production this season has been fraught with off-screen drama, including delays due to COVID-19 and a brief production hiatus after Odenkirk suffered a heart attack last July , but Odenkirk has recovered and the show’s final season (which will reportedly feature Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul playing their Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, though additional details on the season are scarce) has wrapped production. The show will be available to watch on cable on AMC, but cord-cutters don’t have to worry: There are ways to stream the final season of Better Call Saul .

Where Can You Stream Better Call Saul ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MFqC_0fCqhZ4g00
'Better Call Saul' season six will be streamed in two releases; the first batch today, with the second in July. AMC

Better Call Saul is also available to stream on AMC+, the streaming service that offers hundreds of episodes of acclaimed series featured on AMC, from the sly ‘60s drama Mad Men to the intense action of The Walking Dead . There are also titles exclusive to AMC+, from the period drama of The North Water to the animated mystery of Ultra City Smiths . All of that content is topped off with series produced by BBC America, Shudder and IFC Films Unlimited. Plans for AMC+ are available for $6.99 a month with a free 7-day trial period for first-time subscribers, and no cable subscription is necessary to subscribe.

Season six of Better Call Saul will also be available on Sling TV, the first app-based TV service that allows you to stream live television and on-demand content on the internet. Among Sling’s  offerings are live TV, local TV channels, DVR storage and a catalog of On Demand programming, starting at $35 per month.

Better Call Saul season six will also be available on Netflix for UK subscribers starting Tuesday, April 19 . Netflix also offers seasons one through five of the show for all subscribers everywhere for those who want to catch up.

What is Better Call Saul Season 6 About?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRyBP_0fCqhZ4g00
Watch the continuing story of Bob Odenkirk character Jimmy McGill as he evolves into Saul Goodman. AMC

Better Call Saul ’s sixth season will run for 13 episodes, which will be released in two parts. Part one premieres today, Monday, April 18 , with two episodes released on the day of the premiere itself and the remaining five episodes released weekly. The show will air on AMC at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second half of season six, consisting of six episodes, premieres on Monday, July 11 . Over the last five seasons, we’ve seen the progression of Odenkirk’s character, who starts as a criminal defense lawyer named Jimmy McGill, as he slowly becomes more involved with the criminal world and as he grows into the role of a savvy con-man and assumes the name Saul Goodman (a play on the phrase “It’s all good, man”). In this final season, show creator Vinge Gilligan has confirmed that we will see Saul as he meets Breaking Bad ’s Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Cranston and Paul), narrowing the time-gap between the two shows.

How To Sign Up For AMC+ and Sling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AvvL_0fCqhZ4g00
'Better Call Saul' is available to stream on AMC+ as well as through Sling TV plans. AMC

AMC+ is available as a standalone subscription through the channel’s website , or through your cable provider, starting at $6.99 a month.

Verizon is also offering 12 months of AMC+ access for free to new and existing customers who purchase one of their 5G smartphones with a device payment plan on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan . Newcomers to Verizon Fios who sign up for one of the Mix & Match on Fios home internet plans also get 12 months of AMC+ for free.

On top of that deal, new customers who purchase one of Verizon's 5G phones on a Start Unlimited plan , and returning customers upgrading to those top-tier devices on the same line, can get six months of AMC+ streaming for free. Though AMC+ is currently running customers as low as $4.99 a month, the Verizon deal lets you save $29.94 over six months or $59.88 in one year on watching acclaimed TV shows with the purchase of a new phone or switching to Verizon Fios.

If you plan to watch Better Call Saul on Sling TV, there are three Sling TV services to choose from: Sling Orange for $35 a month with access to 30-plus channels including ESPN, TNT, CNN and HGTV; Sling Blue for $35 with access to 40-plus channels including TNT, Fox News, CNN, HGTV and others; or combine the two with the Orange & Blue plan for $50 and get access to all 50 channels, including ESPN, TNT, CNN, MSNBC and more. Additionally, you can customize the base plan with add-ons such as DVR and premium channels like Showtime and Starz. AMC is available on each of Sling’s three tiers.

In addition, Sling is offering half off of the first month’s fees for new subscribers, so you can access the service for as little at $17.50 for your first month.

Sign up for Sling TV starting at $17.50 for your first month (Save $17.50) .

Sign up for Sling TV starting at $35 and get a free Chromecast with Google TV (Save $50) .

