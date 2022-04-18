ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Odenkirk calls an overly driven lifestyle ‘gross and sick’ following his 2021 heart attack

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 23 hours ago

Bob Odenkirk has reflected on his 2021 heart attack, explaining how the health scare helped him change his perspective on life.

The actor suffered the heart attack while in New Mexico filming Better Call Saul in July 2021.

In a recent interview with Variety , he explained how the scare “definitely helped” him change his outlook on life, calling out an overly intense lifestyle.

“It’s especially pertinent in the modern world we live in where the idea of being constantly driven is sort of just an accepted game plan for every day of your f**king life,” he said.

“The people we celebrate are people who wake up at 4am and work out for an hour and eat kale and do yoga and then try to own the world. That’s super cool in some ways, and in some ways, it’s kind of gross and sick and misses the point.”

Earlier today (18 April) Odenkirk was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame , in the spot next to Breaking Bad ‘s Bryan Cranston . Guest speakers included Rhea Seehorn ( Better Call Saul) and comedian David Cross.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the hit series Breaking Bad , about the humble beginnings of attorney Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill ( Odenkirk ) before he began representing Walter White ( Cranston ), the notorious chemist-turned-meth dealer.

Odenkirk has earned 13 nominations for his work in the AMC drama.

On his future plans, Odenkirk said: “I think what I want to accomplish is I want to be a better person. I think we go into the business, and we have certain things we dream of, mountains we want to climb, and I got to climb a lot of those mountains.”

He added: “I think there comes a point we have to stop arguing with providence, start appreciating only and start being present. I want to do more cool sh**, but I think my focus should be on that as soon as it can be, which is now.”

New episodes of Better Call Saul release on Mondays on AMC and on Netflix in the UK.

The Independent

