Special Weather Statement issued for Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita Strong Winds Expected This Morning Strong southerly winds gusting around 55 mph will continue before weakening by 10 am MDT. Winds will make travel hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on Interstate 70 which will see strong cross winds. Additionally, a few areas of blowing dust are possible near open fields.
Effective: 2022-04-13 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goshen Springs, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Ludlow around 700 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-04-19 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Montgomery; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Periods of light snow and drizzle. Any additional accumulations less than an inch. * WHERE...Western Schenectady, Montgomery, Southern Fulton and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are now above freezing and travel will continue to improve into early this afternoon.
Effective: 2022-04-19 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills Strong wind today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph possible with gusts to around 50 mph. Higher winds expected near Clark and in the Absarokas with gusts over 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Cody Foothills, especially north of Cody. * WHEN...This morning through afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be control issues especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Effective: 2022-04-19 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Daytime snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster and Northwest Pocahontas Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-19 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Effective: 2022-04-19 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Southern Herkimer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow will continue into early this afternoon with any additional accumulations less than an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The western Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Road conditions will be improving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be above freezing this afternoon and travel conditions will continue to improve.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-19 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 12.4 feet by Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Tibbee Creek Tibbee 23.0 23.5 Tue 8 am CDT 22.8 19.9 15.7
Effective: 2022-04-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson; Madison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Madison, Buncombe and Henderson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Darke; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hocking; Madison; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central, South Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-19 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 13.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs over much of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 11.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will remain above action stage through Wednesday night before falling below action stage on Thursday. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
