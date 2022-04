• The Shrewsbury Chorale, under the direction of Fiona Smith Sutherland, will present “The Time of Singing: Celebrating 65 Years of Song,” on April 24 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. The program includes works by Lauridsen, Kirchner, Mozart and Trotta. Purchase advance tickets at a discount from chorale members ($20 regular, $17 senior/student, $8 child), from https://shrewsburychorale.org/purchase-tickets/ or at the door. Attendees should bring a mask and proof of COVID vaccination.

MILLSTONE, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO