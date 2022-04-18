Kona Hands Out Free Shaved Ice in Canby on Tax Day

Eating outside is so nice in the spring. The days are longer, the weather is warmer, and it’s the perfect opportunity for a picnic or a neighborhood BBQ. Unfortunately, some things can make eating outdoors less than ideal (hello, mosquito season — you’re the worst). That’s why it’s important to focus on the necessities: like having a never-ending supply of nice, cold wine. Costco — which is already our go-to spot for delicious snacks and chic patio furniture — is selling colorful stainless steel tumblers that are just right for outdoor parties this spring. You’ll never have to worry about your wine getting warm or spilling on the grass again!

SHOPPING ・ 18 DAYS AGO