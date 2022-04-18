ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Kona Hands Out Free Shaved Ice in Canby on Tax Day

By Tyler Francke
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStressed out on Tax Day? You’re not alone — and Kona Ice is offering a free way to “chill out.”. The island themed-shaved ice truck will be parked at the Les Schwab Tire Center in Canby from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 18, and will be...

