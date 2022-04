*Information reported by Qns.com and LICpost.com has been used as a source for this report*. A 57-year-old homeless man from lower Manhattan, who was arrested last month on Sunday, February 27, 2022, for the 'savage' hammer attack on a woman at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City, which occurred on Thursday night, February 24, 2022, has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, and other charges.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO