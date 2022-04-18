ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Masks no longer required at Denver airport

By Colleen Flynn, Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRSnL_0fCqfV2q00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation, Denver International Airport announced it will no longer require masks.

After the ruling, the airport initially said Monday afternoon that its mask policy would stay in place. On Monday night, the airport said it would align with the ruling.

“We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports,” the airport tweeted . “As a result, masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).”

“Mask requirements could vary by airline or destination, so we still encourage passengers to carry a mask when traveling,” the airport stated.

TSA said it would no longer be enforcing the mask mandate.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” TSA said in a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

A Biden administration official said “today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time,” NewsNation reported .

Federal judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

The Biden administration is still encouraging travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID-19 in the wake of Monday’s ruling. But those who do not wear face coverings on planes and other modes of public transportation will not face consequences.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling by the Florida federal judge.

The CDC extended the mask mandate , which was set to expire Monday, until May 3.

Aviation law expert weighs in

Joseph Lorusso is the director of aviation law at Ramos Law and a pilot. He weighed in, saying not so fast.

“From a pilot perspective, it is important to maintain the cockpit, the flight deck,” Lorusso said. “Now is not the time for people to start ripping masks off, saying, I don’t have to do this anymore, and making a bigger scene on the airplane because I promise you, there will still be an issue with that. Right? The FAA will still take issue with that. So right now it’s important for everybody, just be calm, be patient. Let this play out. Let the airlines figure out what they’re going to do.”

He said each airline will make its own policy.

“The moment that airplane, those doors closed and the airplane pulls out, you’re now under the authority of that flight crew. It’s important. … They’re not trying to pull civil rights and not doing anything like that. They’re trying to get an airplane that is defying gravity … They’re trying to get it from point A to point B safely, and they have to maintain order,” Lorusso said. “So, you know, political opinions aside, you know, ideas aside ideology aside, that they have to maintain a safe environment in that aircraft in order to have a successful play.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 34

jcoloradob
3d ago

No one will wear one regardless. It’s proven to not help—at least not the masks everyone is walking around wearing. It’s all about control.

Reply(1)
14
Paul Pate
3d ago

Ok...if a Federal Judge struck it down but DIA refused to abide by that, doesn't that mean DIA is in violation of Federal Law and could be prosecuted?

Reply(3)
13
Steve Pierce
3d ago

don't need guidance, a federal judge just held the mandate unlawful, get rid of the people that run this state, opportunity is coming soon. VOTE

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Dia#Cdc#Aircraft#Public Health#Kdvr#Newsnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
The US Sun

Changes coming to US stamps – what to expect come July

THE price of Forever Stamps could be increased by two cents later this year. The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced in early April that it has filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) proposing a price change on the Forever Stamp. If passed, the price of a...
BUSINESS
KESQ News Channel 3

Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test

Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Inc.com

After 15 Years, Southwest Airlines Just Announced a Long-Awaited Change

This is a story about Southwest Airlines, an 18th century French economist, and a simple way to build a better and more profitable business. It starts with an observation--one I won't be the first person to make. It's that there are really only two business models in the world:. The...
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy