“4/20 Marijuana Holiday” Enforcement Through April 20

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Recreational marijuana sales will start in New Mexico on April 1, and Albuquerque city councilors met to talk about enforcing where people can use it. The debate was centered around the Albuquerque clean indoor air act. The act is designed to control where tobacco is consumed in public, and some city council members believed that the enforcement of marijuana use regulations needs to be tightened before April 1st.
Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes in California StateCalifornia State Police. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Tecate Port of Entry discovered more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes destined for the U.S.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Code Enforcement personnel will be working to sweep neighborhoods to assist in keeping areas clean. Code Enforcement Officers will identify areas of the county for clean-up that have extensive areas of outdoor storage, trash, debris, and inoperable vehicles. The division – which has...
A Mississippi man working as a corrections officer in Louisiana has been arrested after an investigation showed he abused an inmate and then failed to be truthful in reporting the incident. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked a Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officer Monday with one count each of malfeasance...
LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities.
Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
An Alabama judge has dismissed a capital murder charge, ruling that a man acted under the state’s Stand Your Ground law, which allows people to use deadly force in self-defense. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alaric May issued an order Saturday tossing the charge against Samuel Bernard Smith, 23, of...
Two people died Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police found Markell Felder, 37, and Patrice Harley, 31, dead at the Crossings Apartments on Ridgewood Road in Jackson. Officials say that Felder pulled a gun on Harley, who was reportedly his girlfriend and shot and killed her before...
Masks are no longer needed to ride some Central Coast buses after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Since March 2020, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force have been investigating a drug trafficking organization believed to be based out of Hidalgo, Mexico, with multiple members working for them in Utah. To date, detectives have arrested several members of the organization and have seized over 10 pounds […]
A Connecticut school district was impacted by student pickup delays after 18 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses used by the district overnight. The catalytic converters were stolen in Hartford County from the Dattco School Bus Property, located at 63 South Canal St. in Plainville, d…
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An auto-ped crash has left one dead and another hospitalized in Draper on Monday. Draper Police says the victim is James Mair, 43. The motorcyclist is a 19-year-old man, but his identity has not been released. Police say the fatal incident involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian. The crash happened near […]
LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police officers are investigating an armed robbery at a marijuana store that happened Monday night. Police were called to Forbidden Cannabis in the 6300 block of Martin Way at 7:44 p.m. Investigators said two suspects entered the store. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt,...
The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
