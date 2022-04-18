ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Heard It Queer First Ep. 7: But I'm a Cheerleader

By Becca Holladay, Syd Miller, Emma Whaley
Daily Nebraskan
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of You Heard It Queer First, Becca, Emma and...

Distractify

Here Are All the Details About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Star KP's Main Squeeze

An integral part of the Black Ink Crew: Compton plot consists of chronicling the personal and professional lives of the stars. With tons of drama and speculation surrounding the romantic relationships on the show, it’s no surprise that viewers are locked in every week to soak it all up. However, it appears that I AM Compton shop owner Danny “KP” Kirkpatrick doesn’t have any relationship drama.
COMPTON, CA
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!. It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is The Movie ‘Breakthrough’ Based on a True Story?

Everyone knows Chrissy Metz from her Emmy-nominated role on the hit drama This Is Us, but in 2019 she made us cry from the screen for her role in the movie Breakthrough. The faith-based film told the story of a St. Louis teenager who slipped through an icy lake in January 2015 and was underwater for 15 minutes before resuscitative efforts were started. Once he is rescued, he remains in a coma leaving his family to turn to high powers for solace. It’s a tear-jerker and a story about the power of family, but if you’re probably wondering if this is a true...
MOVIES
#Queer#Homosexuality#Cheerleader#Racism
Collider

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The photos Married At First Sight producers don't want you to see: Shock images show what REALLY happened behind the scenes during filming on the finale - and some unlikely friendships

While there's no shortage of drama during Married At First Sight 's dinner parties, things aren't always what they seem behind the scenes. Daily Mail Australia can reveal that plenty of strategic planning by the show's producers made sure Monday night's finale made for excellent TV. The participants were given...
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Is Miguel Alive in the Future on 'This Is Us'? Here's Everything We Know

Since its second season, NBC's hit drama This Is Us has teased its viewers with brief glimpses into the future. The first flash-forward occurred in the Season 2 finale, showing Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and a grown-up Tess (Iantha Richardson) arriving to see an unknown person. Since then, we've slowly uncovered more details about the future.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained

He's back on our screens as part of the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, and the first episode had us wondering what Simon Cowell has had done to his teeth to get his Hollywood smile. Considering the music mogul lost a tooth eating peanut brittle earlier this year, it's amazing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Siblings: Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers & Sisters

Will Smith has an older sister as well as a pair of younger twin siblings. Find out more about the actor’s sisters and younger brother here!. In West Philadelphia born and raised, Will Smith had plenty of siblings to hang out with on the playground “where I spent most of my days.” While the actor has gone on to much success, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is clearly still very close to his three siblings. Even though he has a family of his own (including a son and daughter with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith), Will definitely has a special bond with his brother and sisters. Find out more about all three of Will’s siblings here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Call the Midwife Season 11 Premiere Recap: Spring's New Beginnings

Click here to read the full article. Like a garden full of flowers and weeds, PBS’ Call the Midwife blossomed with a Season 11 debut full of life, death, joy and sadness. The episode’s most fascinating juxtaposition occurred between Nurse Nancy’s life and that of a mentally unstable woman named Marigold Nyall when the show’s new season began in the spring of 1967. Officially a midwife now, Nancy set out to better her life and play a more present role in her daughter Colette’s world. At first, Nancy thought about waiting until she could regain custody of little Colette to tell...
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
Hello Magazine

Nicola Walker has fans sobbing in The Split series three trailer

The BBC has released a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated upcoming series of The Split - and fans are in tears. The popular legal drama returns to the channel for its third outing next month and will see Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan reprise their roles as Hannah Defoe and Nathan Stern.
TV SERIES

