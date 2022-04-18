MSU Bike Center Live

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials have confirmed Friday that bird flu has been detected in birds in Livingston County. It’s the fourth county in Michigan where a bird has tested positive. The others are Kalamazoo, Macomb and Menominee counties. The strain is extremely deadly for birds, so the procedure is to destroy the entire flock to prevent the spread.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. Today’s real estate market remains highly challenging for many buyers. With a limited supply of homes and a high number of buyers, prices have soared to record heights over the past two years. One of the underlying factors contributing to...
Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
Though mortgage lenders all do the same essential service -- offer loan products to customers -- they are not all the same. Some lenders charge higher fees for the same services, such as application...
Indiana homeowners struggling to stay current on their mortgage, property taxes or related fees can receive up to $35,000 in one-time assistance through a state program made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan. The $168 million Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund now is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for Hoosiers...
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit reports. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks you through how to find someone to speak up for you.
In her 20-plus years of service for Henrico County, Sheriff Alisa Gregory has witnessed too many painful conversations and experiences tied to substance use disorders. In recent years, jails sadly have become de facto treatment centers for people struggling with addiction. The pandemic escalated the need for help: Roughly 2,000 detoxes are conducted in Henrico facilities each year, and at least 96 lives were lost due to overdoses in 2021, officials said. Gaps in access to and availability of services leave some families feeling hopeless.
The COVID-19 Pandemic was a tough time for assisted living centers in Yakima and throughout Washington State. Now the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living is requesting an extension of the United States' Public Health Emergency declaration, which is set to expire in a few weeks, so that long term and post-acute care providers can continue to offer the most efficient and effective care possible to what many call the nation's most vulnerable population.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of clean-up from the derecho of August 2020. On Friday and Saturday, they removed broken trees and brush from the area surrounding Five Seasons Senior Housing. According to Tom Brennom, a...
KindCare is starting work in Bristol on what it promotes as an assisted-living complex geared toward the middle-income elderly, and expects to begin renting to 117 tenants by the spring of 2023. The five-story building will be the start of what Chief Executive Officer Mark De Pecol envisions as a chain of centers offering standard assisted living apartments along with special memory care ...
Research shows that over 40% of American households have children underneath their roofs. With that said, a portion of those children will grow up estranged from a biological parent, whether it was due to divorce, conflict of some sort, or the parent willingly choosing to walk out of the child's life.
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme. Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit reports. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks you through how to find someone to speak up for you.
LIVONIA, Mich. (WDIV) – Some Michigan parents are upset because their kindergartners shared a bottle of tequila during snack time on Thursday. A child in Livonia, Michigan, shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix with 10% alcohol content with her classmates before a teacher stopped it. Alexis Smith said...
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit reports. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks you through how to find someone to speak up for you.
New legislation has been introduced to incentivize school counselors, school social workers and school psychologists to continue working with school systems and grow their mental health care services. Under the Student Mental Health Apprenticeship for Retention and Training, or SMART program, school counselors, school social workers and school psychologists will...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced Monday evening that masks are no longer required on vehicles or in public transportation hubs. CATA officials said the decision was made following the Transportation Safety Agency’s announcement that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit reports. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks you through how to find someone to speak up for you.
Comments / 0