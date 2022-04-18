Earth Week Story Walk at Green Lake (near community center)

Disney+ exclusive Polar Bear is Disneynature’s new Earth Day documentary designed to make us feel wonder, whimsy and deep sadness for the animals on our planet. The film follows in the footsteps of stuff like Penguins, Monkey Kingdom, panda bear saga Born in China and Chimpanzee, the latter narrated by Tim Allen making grunty ape noises (although he also speaks English, I’m sad to report). It makes sense that polar bears eventually would be the topic of one of these, since they’re endangered as hell and meet Disney’s aww-cuteness requirements – I mean, nobody expects Disney to make House Centipedes! or Lampreys: Nature’s Greatest Suckers. This new bear saga is narrated by Catherine Keener and full of all the gorgeous cinematography and melancholic tones we’d expect from such an excursion, but does it show or tell us something new?

ANIMALS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO