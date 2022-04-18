Magnolia Police list recent arrests

SONORA (CBS13) — Two people arrested in Sonora were connected to vehicle burglaries in Jackson and Fresno, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Cesar Perez, 42, and Michelle Vass, 34, both of Yuba City, were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center and each face various drug- and burglary-related charges. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle backed into a turnout along Cavalieri Road. The deputy approached the vehicle and found Perez and Vass inside. Both suspects, who were found to be on parole, admitted to the deputy there was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. A search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and items belonging to other people including credit cards, a driver’s license and other personal identifying information that were recently stolen from the Amador County town of Jackson, authorities said. A search of Perez uncovered a meth pipe and shaved car keys. Also found were a purse, a wallet, personal ID cards and tax paperwork recently stolen from a vehicle in Fresno, authorities said.

SONORA, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO