ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County Schools to pay $145,000 to end mask mandate lawsuit

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3UBp_0fCqdn3S00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education and a group of parents who sued the district to institute a mask mandate have reached a settlement to end nearly seven months of legal proceedings.

The two parties on Monday, April 18, reached an agreement that would see the school district pay $145,000 to the group of parents in attorneys’ fees and end the ongoing litigation in the district and federal court. The settlement is pending approval by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer.

One-on-one with Dr. Buchanan ahead of her final day as Knox Co. health officer

The plaintiffs initially asked for $185,000 to dismiss the lawsuit during Monday’s mediation session before the school board countered with an offer of $75,000. Neither side will admit wrongdoing as part of the agreement and mediator costs will be split between the board, the families and the state.

Last month, Judge Greer issued a stay on the lawsuit and ordered both parties to enter mediation within 60 days in an effort to find an agreement that will be accepted by the court. Greer later granted a motion to lift the mask mandate until the parents who filed the lawsuit and the school district reached an agreement to end the lawsuit.

Knox County Schools had been under a reinstated mask mandate due to an injunction issued by Greer in September 2021 after Knox County parents of students with disabilities filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order and Knox County Schools’ lack of mask mandate violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The injunction required Knox County Schools to enforce their mask mandate that was in place during the 2020-21 school year and temporarily blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order which allowed parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

That lawsuit came after the Board of Education voted 5-4 against a mask mandate in its schools on Sept. 1. Parents of four Knox County Schools students filed a lawsuit claiming their children are “unable to safely attend school without increased risks of serious injury or even death, unlike their nondisabled peers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Knox County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
NebraskaTV

Tennessee pastors express 'embarrassment' towards Senator Marsha Blackburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee pastors expressed their "embarrassment" and "frustration" towards Tennessee's Senior Sen. Marsha Blackburn for her role on the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee after the second day of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Pastors part of the Southern Christian Coalition, a nonpartisan grassroots,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The Mask#Knox Co#Knox County Schools
WATE

Tensions flare in Vol baseball’s win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball was ruthless after its manager was ejected in the first inning. Jordan Beck homered twice as the Vols poured in nine runs to win 9-2. Manager Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stole the show early in the game. Anderson was barking at the home plate umpire due […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
WATE

Travel nurse extradited to Johnson City to face drug charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A travel nurse fired from Johnson City Medical Center last July for allegedly tampering with narcotics is on her way back to Johnson City to face criminal charges after she allegedly committed similar offenses at a West Virginia hospital. West Virginia suspended Jacqueline Brewster’s multi-state nursing license last month, several […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy