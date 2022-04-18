ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County Schools and parents agree to settlement in mask mandate lawsuit

WATE
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two parties on Monday reached an agreement that would see...

www.wate.com

WATE

Compromise struck over masks in Knox County Schools

The two parties on Monday, April 18, reached an agreement that would see the school district pay $145,000 to the group of parents in attorneys’ fees and end the ongoing litigation in the district and federal court. The settlement is pending approval by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer.
