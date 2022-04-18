ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

‘My sweetheart’s alive’: Watch parents learn that teenage son is alive after missing for 2 years

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUI5d_0fCqdXsi00

PARK CITY, Utah (WJW / KTVX) – New video shows the moment California parents learned that their son was alive after being reported missing ove r two years ago.

Sheriff’s deputies in Summit County, Utah found 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt last week. He was first reported missing in September 2019 to the Clearlake Police Department in Northern California.

He was 16 at the time of his disappearance. Oswalt was diagnosed with autism in 2014.

Investigators say his family had been searching for him ever since he went missing, handing out fliers, scanning social media and chasing down fruitless leads.

Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

“We’ve had a lot of false hope over the last two and a half years,” Gerald Flint, Connerjack’s stepfather, told KSTU , a TV station based in Salt Lake City.

Last week, deputies were dispatched to reports of Oswalt sleeping outside a store in Summit County. Authorities found him cold and shivering and appeared to have been living on the streets there for about two weeks.

Investigators identified him with a finger scanner. They reached out to his family after finding discrepancies in his name.

In the video, you can hear Connerjack’s mother, Suzanne Flint, say, “My sweetheart’s alive!”

“We’re just grateful that he is safe, he’s alive and we have our son back. That’s the most important thing for us,” she said.

KSTU reports that he is now safe in a treatment center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Summit County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
UPI News

California teen with autism found alive in Utah after vanishing in 2019

April 15 (UPI) -- A teenager with autism has been found alive in Utah nearly three years after he went missing from Clearlake, Calif., in September 2019. Connerjack Oswalt, who was 16 when he went missing, was found last week by deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office in the small mountain community of Jeremy Ranch about 10 miles north of Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
Daily Mail

'My sweetheart's alive!' Moment California mother learns her autistic teenage son has been found alive and shivering outside Utah gas station - THREE YEARS after he went missing

Police bodycamera footage captured the emotional moment a mother from California was told her autistic teenage son had been found alive three years after he was reported missing. Connerjack Oswalt disappeared from Clearlake, California on September 28, 2019 at the age of 16 - but he was found earlier this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Hope#Police#Sweetheart#Kstu
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy