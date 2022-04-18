‘My sweetheart’s alive’: Watch parents learn that teenage son is alive after missing for 2 years

PARK CITY, Utah (WJW / KTVX) – New video shows the moment California parents learned that their son was alive after being reported missing ove r two years ago.

Sheriff’s deputies in Summit County, Utah found 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt last week. He was first reported missing in September 2019 to the Clearlake Police Department in Northern California.

He was 16 at the time of his disappearance. Oswalt was diagnosed with autism in 2014.

Investigators say his family had been searching for him ever since he went missing, handing out fliers, scanning social media and chasing down fruitless leads.

“We’ve had a lot of false hope over the last two and a half years,” Gerald Flint, Connerjack’s stepfather, told KSTU , a TV station based in Salt Lake City.

Last week, deputies were dispatched to reports of Oswalt sleeping outside a store in Summit County. Authorities found him cold and shivering and appeared to have been living on the streets there for about two weeks.

Investigators identified him with a finger scanner. They reached out to his family after finding discrepancies in his name.

In the video, you can hear Connerjack’s mother, Suzanne Flint, say, “My sweetheart’s alive!”

“We’re just grateful that he is safe, he’s alive and we have our son back. That’s the most important thing for us,” she said.

KSTU reports that he is now safe in a treatment center.

