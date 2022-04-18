ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway

KPVI Newschannel 6
 23 hours ago

1. To enter, be the sixth caller to (208) 235-3156 when the Cue-to-Call is given during the KPVI News Today newscast. KPVI News Today airs Monday - Friday from 5:30am – 7:00am. 2. Contest dates: April 19, 2022 – April 21, 2022. 3. Prize: Each winner will...

Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
Popculture

Why Garth Brooks Thinks His Saturday Concert Will Mark 'Greatest Day on the Planet'

Garth Brooks is revved up and ready for his second night of a two-date stay at Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium, and he has high hopes for the concert. In fact, during a Friday afternoon press conference, the 60-year-old "Unanswered Prayers" singer thinks the Saturday show might just mark the "greatest day on the planet," and it's all because of his opening act. While Brooks opted to go solo for his Friday date at the Tennessee Titans' home stadium, he's putting on a Grand Ole Opry showcase before his main set Saturday.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Launching Huge New Business Venture

Garth Brooks is moving right along with his newest business venture. The Tennessean reported that the country singer is planning to open a bar and entertainment venue in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville. Brooks confirmed the news on Tuesday and shared some details about what his new business will look like.
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
Garth Brooks
Whiskey Riff

Montana Man Goes To Check His Mail, Gets Charged By A Moose Instead

Moose are one the most amazing creatures to roam the lands. The largest around North America, and by far, one of the coolest to see. They are however, one of the most dangerous. Known to get very defensive over their young, in the rut, and in general due to their poor eye sight and size, they’ll think nothing of running your ass clean over.
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain comes to another Utah city

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A popular sandwich chain shop is opening in another Utah city. Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is opening its newest location in Pleasant View. The new shop is located at 1738 W 2700 N. The new location will also be hiring around 25-30 employees. “This will be our first store in […]
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Says His Broadway Bar ‘Will Be the Chick-Fil-A of Honky-Tonks’

Superstar country music artist Garth Brooks used a famous fast food metaphor to describe the type of vibe he wants to serve up at his new Broadway Bar. Brooks’ newest bar and restaurant venture, dubbed “Friends in Low Places,” is still under construction on Lower Broadway. However, the retail store attached to the front opened just in time for the artist’s Nashville shows at Nissan Stadium.
WBTV

Second Garth Brooks show announced in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second show has been added to Garth Brooks’ live performance in Charlotte. The country music legend will now perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Bank of America Stadium in addition to his previously scheduled July 16 concert. The event takes place rain...
American Songwriter

Garth Brooks Stops in Music City for Make-Up Stadium Show: “A Second Chance at a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity”

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour stop in Music City has been a long time coming. In fact, fans have been waiting for this moment since the summer of 2021. Last July, Brooks canceled his Nashville concert at the Nissan stadium due to inclement weather. Yet thousands of concert-goers had already arrived by the time the show was canceled, which meant that fans trekked home in the pouring rain. Brooks and his team refunded over 71,000 tickets from that night.
