Pick-your-own strawberry season is coming up. Grab your basket, the kids and get ready to head out to the fields. Strawberry season is super short for picking, starting in mid-May and lasting through June. In South Jersey, the best time to pick is the end of May and beginning of June, and usually lasts 3-4 weeks, but depending on the weather can last as long as 6 weeks.

