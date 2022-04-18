ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Radley-Hiles Scouting Report

By Ben_Glassmire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Radley-Hiles transferred to the Washington Huskies before the start of this season and immediately inserted himself into the starting lineup taking over the role of Elijah Molden from the season before. Radley-Hiles was one of the hearts and souls of the defense and it was easy to see that his...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida lands commitment from this underrated WR prospect

Head coach Billy Napier landed the first commitment of his significant bump class. A coach’s bump class is usually the best recruiting class he will have with a new school since it’s almost impossible for other schools to negatively recruit against him. He and Florida gained their first pledge in their 2023 recruiting class from three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson.
EUSTIS, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lineman Jonah Miller leaving Oregon to enter into transfer portal

Should I stay or should I go? That seems to be the question on college athletes’ minds more than ever these days and in the case of Jonah Miller, and according to On3.com, the answer is to go. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder from Tucson, Ariz. came to Oregon has one of the top offensive linemen coming out of high school in 2020 where he opted out of his senior year due to the pandemic, he also redshirted his freshman season at Oregon. He was then moved to the defensive side of the ball in hopes of receiving more playing time. It seems as if the move just wasn’t for Miller. Couple the switch to defense and a brand new coaching staff, it’s not surprising the former four-star recruit has decided to leave the program. List 'He's good, he's not great;' College coaches, NFL scouts offer harsh criticism of Kayvon Thibodeaux
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Oregon beats Tennessee for 4-star WR Kyler Kasper

Oregon took the lead early in 2022 for Kyler Kasper before made a move in recent weeks. After taking the needed visits and talking it over with his family, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver out of Gilbert (Ari.) Williams Field has committed to the Ducks. Josh Heupel and the Vols...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks Transferring To LSU

A former four-star prospect from Orlando (Fla.) Jones, Banks played in eight games for the Buckeyes during his senior season he dealt with a lingering knee injury that kept him out of the first two games and a hip injury that sidelined him for the final three – including the Rose Bowl win over Utah.
OHIO STATE

