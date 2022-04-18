Now open: A two-acre rooftop park atop Manhattan’s Pier 57

Some of the world’s biggest businesses aren’t necessarily famous for their architecturally innovative headquarters, but JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s new headquarters may change that. After all, New York City—specifically Midtown—is known for its impressive collection of skyscrapers. That said, news of yet another one joining the ranks isn’t exactly surprising, but the one shooting up at 270 Park Avenue is different: The Foster + Partners–designed structure has zero carbon emissions and is 100% powered by renewable energy, courtesy of a nearby hydroelectric plant. This new ambitious project is certainly not Foster + Partners’ first unique design that has earned the English architecture firm a good deal of fame. They’re also the creatives behind The Gherkin, in London, HSBC Hong Kong, and New York’s Hearst Tower. The firm’s newest project on Park Avenue is poised to shake up one of the world’s most famous skylines.

