Michigan State

Michigan officials warn of bird flu as cases circulate both peninsulas

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 19 hours ago
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources is advising people not to handle sick or dead wild birds. On Monday, the state confirmed cases of the disease in some domestic parrots found dead in a Washtenaw County home. (Getty Images)

With reports of bird flu outbreaks growing in Michigan since the virus was detected in the state two months ago, some wildlife officials are suggesting ways to prevent the spread.

"It’s important to recognize it’s very difficult for pet birds to catch avian influenza if the proper precautions are taken to stop the virus," State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a Monday press release issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. "For example, put in safeguards to not introduce any material, food or clothing that wild birds may have contaminated."

"No matter what bird species or how many birds one owns—now is the time to protect them," Wineland continued in the release.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza commonly called "bird flu" has been detected in wild birds and poultry in several Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo, Livingston, Macomb, Washtenaw and in both peninsulas . The affected flocks have been depopulated to prevent further disease spread, according to MDARD.

Whether you have a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, MDARD suggests you prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed. Keeping the poultry feed secure will also prevent contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

The avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern , according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S. And, no birds or bird products infected with avian influenza will enter the food chain.

Avian influenza can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, according to MDARD.

Wildlife veterinary specialist Megan Moriarty for the DNR told wkar.org that people living near outbreak sites may want to take down or clean their bird feeders.

MDARD Director Gary McDowell does not anticipate disruptions to supply chains as a result of the presence of avian flu in Michigan.

"As this situation develops, we will continue to work with our partners at local and federal levels to best mitigate spread and provide outreach," McDowell said in a press release .

The number to report suspected avian flu in Michigan is 517-336-5030. Poultry owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption or an increase in sick birds, according to MDARD.

Comments / 0

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

