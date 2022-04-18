ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow announces $3 billion share buyback program

By Dan Chalk
 23 hours ago
Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling

Midland-based Dow announced that its board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to an additional $3 billion of the company's common stock.

An April 13 news release explained that the new repurchase program does not have an expiration date and is in addition to the current program announced in April 2019, when Dow was spun off from DuPont.

Dow also declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022. According to Dow, this will be the 443rd consecutive quarterly dividend payment by Dow or its affiliates, going back to 1912.

"These actions reflect our continued focus to deliver leading cash flow generation and value growth as well as our ongoing commitment to disciplined and balanced capital allocation, where shareholder remuneration remains a key priority for Dow," Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling said in the release.

Fitterling also said the company has returned $8.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends since the spin-off in April 2019.

In other Dow developments, the following individuals were elected to one-year terms on the Dow board of directors at the company's April 14 annual meeting of stockholders: Samuel R. Allen, Gaurdie Banister Jr., Wesley G. Bush, Richard K. Davis, Jerri DeVard, Debra L. Dial, Jeff M. Fettig, Fitterling, Jacqueline C. Hinman, Luis Alberto Moreno, Jill S. Wyant, and Daniel W. Yohannes.

Stockholders also approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and approved the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Dow's independent auditor for 2022.

Stockholders voted down a stockholder proposal for an independent board chairman.

After the annual meeting, Davis was reelected to a one-year term as independent lead director by the board of directors.

