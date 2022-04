It’s been quite a time the last few years for Howard Schultz, the longtime Starbucks CEO who stepped down from his position in 2017. • He made a number of media appearances in early 2019 to say that he was thinking about running for president as an independent candidate, and was met in response with poor polling numbers, withering and incisive criticism by leading bloggers, and a perverse and terrifying series of videos made by a comedian named Connor O’Malley pretending to be a deranged Schultz superfan [Ed. note: What in the name of God?] The only solid, issue-based opinion he seemed to have was that taxes should not be increased on people in his income bracket.

