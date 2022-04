Showtime's "The First Lady" gives viewers a closer look at the lesser-spotlighted resident of the White House: the women. The presidents of the United States have been the ones to garner most of the attention over the years. However, "The First Lady" will shed light on how the women behind the scenes kept the house running, kept their husbands in check, and did so much work for their country without an official political role. The first ladies of the United States are arguably the backbone of the presidential families.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO