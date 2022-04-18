Hawks' Lou Williams: Out again Tuesday

Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
Tyrese Maxey had the performance of his life in Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference First Round series against the Toronto Raptors, as he led the way with a game-high 38 points. The Raptors did not have much of an answer for the second-year guard, as he...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Joel Embiid took a stiff arm moments after tipoff and the 7-footer pushed back. Trying to keep his composure, Embiid absorbed a few more deliberate blows from a Raptors defense clearly trying to bully the big guy. Coach Doc Rivers gave Embiid a quick...
A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
The Minnesota Timberwolves listed forward Taurean Prince (knee inflammation) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prince played through a similar questionable tag for Game 1 of the Wolves' series against the Grizzlies, but was limited to just 11 minutes and 36 seconds in his return to the court. Hopefully the day of rest will help him get back up to his average of 17 minutes per contest this season.
As the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors prepare to continue their Round 1 series with Game 2 on Monday, the Raptors have to go into battle knowing they will be without prized rookie Scottie Barnes. Barnes suffered an ankle sprain in Philadelphia’s Game 1 victory and he is officially...
The Toronto Raptors had done their job early. View the original article to see embedded media. It wasn't pretty, but Fred VanVleet was nailing his threes and the Raptors proved they weren't going to be pushed around. Unlike in Game 1, the Raptors were setting the tone early. A one-point lead for Toronto through the first quarter was a big step in the right direction.
Throughout the final weeks of the 2021-2022 regular season, the burning topic in Philadelphia has been the Sixers' backup center position. The Sixers employed a reliable five in Andre Drummond going into the season. But as the 76ers went star hunting in the trade market, Drummond became a piece in...
Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Phoenix Suns deflate a New Orleans comeback attempt and post a 110-99 victory over the visiting Pelicans on Sunday night in the opening game of their Western Conference playoff series. Paul made 12 of 16...
Look back at our updates from the Phoenix Suns' 110-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.
Suns down Pelicans with late boost from Chris Paul
The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday night, 110-99,...
The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Suns prediction and pick. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 110-99 to take a 1-0 series lead in the first...
As has been the case all season long, the Phoenix Suns added another double-digit victory to their resume by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Many moments stood out, as the Valley once was ignited by Suns playoff basketball returning for the second...
Comments / 0