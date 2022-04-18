ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Lou Williams: Out again Tuesday

CBS Sports
 19 hours ago

Williams (back) is out for Game 2 against the Heat on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Rowland
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Trae Young
The Spun

Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Peachtreehoops Com
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (knee) questionable for Timberwolves Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves listed forward Taurean Prince (knee inflammation) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prince played through a similar questionable tag for Game 1 of the Wolves' series against the Grizzlies, but was limited to just 11 minutes and 36 seconds in his return to the court. Hopefully the day of rest will help him get back up to his average of 17 minutes per contest this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Unable to win Embiid-less minutes, problems mount for Raptors down 2-0 to 76ers

The Toronto Raptors had done their job early. View the original article to see embedded media. It wasn't pretty, but Fred VanVleet was nailing his threes and the Raptors proved they weren't going to be pushed around. Unlike in Game 1, the Raptors were setting the tone early. A one-point lead for Toronto through the first quarter was a big step in the right direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rivers, Embiid Liked What They Saw From Paul Reed vs. Raptors

Throughout the final weeks of the 2021-2022 regular season, the burning topic in Philadelphia has been the Sixers' backup center position. The Sixers employed a reliable five in Andre Drummond going into the season. But as the 76ers went star hunting in the trade market, Drummond became a piece in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Chris Paul, Suns power past Pelicans in Game 1

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Phoenix Suns deflate a New Orleans comeback attempt and post a 110-99 victory over the visiting Pelicans on Sunday night in the opening game of their Western Conference playoff series. Paul made 12 of 16...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton's locked-in defense a 'weapon' Suns happily deploy

As has been the case all season long, the Phoenix Suns added another double-digit victory to their resume by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Many moments stood out, as the Valley once was ignited by Suns playoff basketball returning for the second...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy