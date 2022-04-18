ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

Victim ID'd In Recent Lanham Shooting: Police

By David Cifarelli
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2uWa_0fCqbNN600
The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Seabrook Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old man from Lanham has died in a shooting last week, authorities said.

Carlos Murillo-Guevara was killed in the 6000 block of Seabrook Road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, April 15, Prince George's County Police said.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information regarding the case. Those with information are asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0018088.

