ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Man Suspected of Happy Harry’s Theft, Crashes & Is Arrested in Grand Forks

By TJ Nelson
kvrr.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man accused of stealing from Happy Harry’s after 8 Monday morning, crashes just a...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Police arrest man in connection to catalytic converter theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts. In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts. On […]
CHARLESTON, IL
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested for reckless burning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of starting a fire. It happened around 2 Friday morning north of the area of 41st Street and I-29. When police arrived they found some items on fire in the street. Officers found a second...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Death investigation in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they’re investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near the Post Office Thursday morning. Police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of woman laying down in the snow. The victim has been identified as a 73-year-old...
MINOT, ND
WSAZ

Man arrested leaving abandoned house wanted on grand theft auto charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man seen coming out of an abandoned house in the Guyandotte area of Huntington was arrested early Thursday morning, Huntington Police say. Officers say the suspect, Dustin Kimball, 34, is wanted on grand theft auto charges in Lawrence County, Ohio. He also had a larceny warrant in Cabell County.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS LA

Long Beach family left mourning after 15-year-old killed trying to buy cellphone

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Kvrr
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy