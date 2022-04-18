ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Wyandotte County government hit by cyber attack

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jyN1_0fCqao7E00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas was hit by a cybersecurity attack to its data centers over the Easter holiday weekend.

The UG said it is working to restore services and data access at this time and encourages community members to check out its website or call 311 for updates on services that have been impacted.

An ongoing assessment of the damage is underway. The UG said it is actively working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Mid-America Regional Council cybersecurity task force to determine what data, if any, may have been compromised.

The UG said it anticipates some services may be impacted and its website is still accessible and will be providing updates when it becomes available.

A spokesperson with the UG said things are still being accessed regarding the attack at this time and more information should be shared Tuesday morning.

FOX4 News Kansas City

