AdventHealth Hendersonville has introduced the newest DAISY Award winner, Sandra Lively, RN, CEN. Lively works in the Imaging Department at the hospital. Lively embodied the hospital’s mission when she took the extra time to help a patient in pain, according to a news release from AdventHealth. The patient had been admitted to the emergency department and needed his PICC line replaced. The patient had previously undergone an amputation of one of his legs and needed the PICC line to administer antibiotic infusions. Any movement caused him pain.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 27 DAYS AGO