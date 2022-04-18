ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Dr. Shalin Patel shares advice to School of Dentistry graduates

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raFGh_0fCqa5fu00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Dr. Shalin Patel had one for fourth-year School of Dentistry students on the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus.

Your impending career is not just about the teeth.

“Dentistry is crazy. The first day you start, you will be the boss. You will be the leader,” said Patel, a Laurel native, 2007 SOD graduate and chief medical officer and partner with DECA Dental Group/Ideal Dental, a Dallas-based practice with more than 100 locations across Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington state.

Patel spoke April 15 to a group of May 2022 graduates at the invitation of SOD Dean Dr. Sree Koka, but he didn’t talk much about treating teeth. Instead, he opened their eyes to why they should ponder what they really want in a career, preferably before they get too deep into it.

And, he said, the measure of your success doesn’t necessarily lie with how good your dental skills are.

“I want to give you guys insight and perspective,” said Patel, who lives in suburban Frisco, Texas with wife Reshoo, a Greenwood native, and children Aiden and Ava.

When he reported for his first day of work at a private practice following dental school graduation, Patel told the students, he was wearing khakis. Thought he’d have orientation and then go to lunch with new coworkers.

Instead, someone handed him a sticky note on the patients he’d treat that day. “They said, ‘We’re ready to numb,’” he recalled a staffer saying about the patient waiting for him. “Everybody is staring at me.”

He got to work.

“That’s leadership. You figure stuff out like that all the time,” Patel said.

Patel, 40, is author of the book Transforming Dentistry Together. It’s a guide for new dentists, offering food for thought on why some have immediate success, while others struggle both personally and professionally. Patel gives back to the SOD in multiple ways, including sponsoring an annual scholarship for a graduating fourth-year.

Much of Patel’s work is rooted in transformational leadership – building and training clinical teams around a growth strategy of working collaboratively. At DECA, he establishes a culture of patient-centered care by hiring and training elite dentists from prestigious dental schools nationwide.

His advice to the Class of 2022?

  • Job interviews go both ways. Ask questions, including whether dentists in the practice mentor new practitioners. “You should be interviewing me,” Patel said.

“I want you all practicing,” the University of Mississippi graduate said. “You are selecting a job. You should know before you walk in the door what’s important to you. “

  • Wherever you practice, appreciate the team around you and the patients you take care of together.

“Your patients are your guests,” he said. “Your patients will choose you. The minute you forget that, you’re going to fail.

“This is more important than anything you will do: It matters how you make your patients and staff feel. The staff makes significantly less than you, but they do everything to make you successful. How you treat your staff and your patients will ultimately define your success.”

  • Separate a practice’s finances from patient care – but learn how they intersect in a way that benefits the patient.

“We do not talk about dollars in my office,” Patel said. “We talk about case acceptance. What have we completed today?

“What happens if someone is in pain? Do they get treatment done?” he asked. “Every single time.”

Look out for your patients by looking out for their future, he advised. Help them to understand that taking care of their dental challenges now can ward off misery down the road.

“Every procedure will get more expensive and more invasive. You have to articulate that,” Patel said. “Bridge the gap between clinical and financial. Instead of just the present, we tell them the future. That’s a powerful tool.”

  • Don’t miss out on the opportunities artificial intelligence and innovative technology can bring to your practice. Use it to better diagnose and treat your patients.

“When I walked up to the fifth floor of the dental school today, my jaw dropped,” Patel told them. “When I was in school here, there was no simulation lab. There weren’t computer screens everywhere. There were Bunsen burners.

“Today, you can detect Class 2 decay without taking an X-ray,” he said. “If you don’t have certain technology, patients will go somewhere else. Think about that as you continue to evolve in your career.”

Fourth-year student Grant Warren of Pascagoula, who served as class president all four years at the SOD, is headed for private practice in Ocean Springs.

“I thought it was very neat to hear how Mississippi impacted him, and how he was able to take some of the Southern hospitalities we take for granted and integrate it into his dental service organization on a large scale,” Warren said of Patel.

“He does have a big company. He’s very successful. But at the end of the day, he’s a people person,” Warren said. “He’s all about making his guests – not his patients – have the best experience possible.

“It’s neat to see someone with that mindset and perspective, versus someone where it’s all about the money.”

As you wrap up the last four years, Patel told the Class of 2022, there’s a lot to figure out. “Know your culture. Know your brand. Know who you are,” he said. “Do private practice. Do public health. Whatever you do, don’t stop learning. Don’t stop collaborating.

“At DECA, we have a culture. It’s not just a job. You’re not just a dentist. It’s not about you anymore. It’s about the team.

“That’s leadership.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

‘Renaissance man’ trains talents on career in medicine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The morning was almost done when Joseph “JoJo” Dodd got out of bed some 1,900 miles from home and thought, “who would notice if I never got up?” He was 19 years old, a beaten-down standup comic, living alone on a boat with a motor as broken as his career. “I […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for Tuesday with seasonably cool air remaining in place. Highs reach around 70 degrees. WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers in the evening time. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict

Emma Moore felt cornered. At a community health clinic in Portland, Oregon, the 29-year-old nurse practitioner said she felt overwhelmed and undertrained. Coronavirus patients flooded the clinic for two years, and Moore struggled to keep up. Then the stakes became clear. On March 25, about 2,400 miles away in a Tennessee courtroom, former nurse RaDonda […] The post Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Jackson, MS
Education
morningbrew.com

Maryland eliminates college-degree requirements for thousands of government jobs

Maryland is one half of the geographical sandwich bread on either side of Washington, DC (the other slice is Virginia), but the state known for its fabled blue crabs is setting itself apart from its Beltway neighbors by eliminating college-degree requirements for tens of thousands of state-government jobs (crustaceans need not apply).
MARYLAND STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Dentistry#Dental School#Dental Group Ideal Dental#Sod Dean Dr
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department arrested two men and is searching for a third in connection to a shooting incident that left one person injured. Police responded to the Royal Arms Gardens Apartments on Balboa Avenue Sunday night in reference to shots being fired. Investigators said two men, Jailen and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

Man wanted for armed robbery of business in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the man entered a business with a gun and demanded cash around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at 6351 Interstate 55 South. Anyone with information about the man can call the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

American Red Cross begins National Volunteer Week

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross began National Volunteer Week on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Northeast and Southeast regions of Mississippi to recognize their volunteers. For the past few weeks, Mississippi has been hit by tornadoes. Leaders at the American Red Cross wanted to do something special to show how much […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest several suspects in weekend operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) Criminal Apprehension Team executed several search warrants over the weekend. Officers made several arrests and seized weapons and drugs. According to JPD, officers confiscated several assault rifle, more than one pound of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl. Officers said they also discovered several military-grade bullet-proof vests in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for aggravated domestic violence in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Attala County on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic violence. Attala County deputies said they responded to a call about an assault on Attala Road in the Green Acres Subdivision on Sunday, April 10. Bailey Parker Coleman was accused of assaulting a relative. He was […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Columbia woman sentenced for healthcare fraud

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for healthcare fraud. Joy Beth Harden, 51, pled guilty on August 10, 2021. She was accused of executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other healthcare benefit programs. Prosecutors said Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment on behalf of […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Pole mill to create 15 jobs in Waynesboro

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Carpenter Pole and Piling will expand in Mississippi by locating a pole mill in Waynesboro. The $3.57 million corporate investment will create 15 jobs. “I appreciate the Carpenter Pole and Piling team for their decision to grow its Mississippi footprint by opening a new mill in Waynesboro. For more than […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PRCC worker saves fellow employee with Heimlich Maneuver

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A workforce project manager at Pearl River Community College (PRCC) is being called a hero after he performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a fellow worker. The worker, Doug Touchstone, was eating his lunch in the Woodall Center on April 12 when he began chocking. “I was eating a turkey sandwich, in […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

What to do with your leftover Easter eggs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The time has come to reckon with the number of eggs you boiled for the holiday. Before you throw them out though, why not make something with them instead? Here are some recipes to try out that utilize those boiled eggs. Sliced Egg sandwich This is the easiest recipe of all. […]
RECIPES
WJTV 12

Some lawmakers calling for more US involvement in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With no end in sight to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, some U.S. lawmakers say the U.S. needs to step in and take more action to stop Russia. However, it’s a delicate consideration for lawmakers and the Biden administration to decide how involved the U.S. can get in the conflict in Ukraine due […]
FOREIGN POLICY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy