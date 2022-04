Under Armour needs to develop a few new pastel-colored golf polos in order to celebrate Jordan Spieth’s new holiday tradition. Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole at the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, earning his first win in just more than a year, and his second-consecutive Easter-Sunday victory. Don’t look now, but 2023 Easter Sunday will take place at Augusta National.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO