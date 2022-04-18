17-Year-Olds Killed At AirBnB Mass Shooting ID'd: Medical Examiner

Bullet markers being placed by police at the scene of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh AirBnB. Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsburgh Public Safety

The two 17-year-olds who were killed in a mass shooting at a party on Sunday, Apr. 17, have been identified, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Mathew Steffy-Ross of Pitcairn and Jaiden Brown of East Allegheny have been identified as the victims of the deadly shooting.

No suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate the shooting at the AirBnB on Monday.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.