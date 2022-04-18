United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Announces New Executive Director

Chris Lyons previously served in the same role at a facility in San Francisco The Springs at Wilsonville has hired Chris Lyons as the new executive director of the assisted living facility. Lyons had served as an executive director of an Aegis Living community in San Francisco and as an executive team leader of service and engagement for Target Corp. before that. She will oversee operations, finances, marketing and residential care at the facility. "Based on her robust leadership experience and her dedication to building strong relationships with staff and residents, Chris was a natural fit to lead The Springs at Wilsonville," said Brenda Connelly, chief operating officer of The Springs Living, in a news release. "Her values of striving for excellence and serving with compassion mirror that of The Springs Living. We're very happy to have her join the team." The Springs' facility at 7600 SW Vlahos Drive houses more than 100 adults in assisted living and memory care. For more information, visit https://www.thespringsliving.com/#/. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO