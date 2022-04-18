ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Felons damaged wall to escape Virginia mental hospital

By Melissa Hipolit
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnSPa_0fCqZYpb00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) asked his Secretary of Health and Human Resources to conduct a review of safety and security protocols at Virginia’s mental health facilities after two patients escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg on Saturday night.

One of the patients, Bryce Marcus Wilkerson, is still on the loose, and Virginia State Police believe he could be armed and dangerous.

The other, Austin Preston Leigh, was apprehended in Chesapeake at 5:45 on Sunday evening.

Virginia State Police
Austin Preston Leigh and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson

It appears the two men damaged an interior wall to escape, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The hospital is located just three miles from the College of William and Mary, where tour groups toured the school on Monday.

"I'm surprised definitely surprised. I thought people couldn't get out of there," Jennifer Leonard, who visited the area with her niece and nephew Monday afternoon, said about the escape.

Eastern State is Virginia’s first psychiatric hospital.

Officials at the hospital alerted Virginia State Police on Sunday morning that the pair escaped.

Grace Cornbrooks, a William & Mary student, said the situation was unsettling for her and her friends.

"We made sure all the doors were locked and the windows," Cornbrooks said.

She wants to know why hospital security and staff failed to catch the men damaging the wall, and what’s being done to prevent this from happening again.

WTVR

A patient escaped from this very hospital last April. Patients escaped from Central State Hospital in Petersburg in November and again in March , according to news reports online.

"It's something they need to be more careful about and there needs to be more security involved," Cornbrooks said.

Eastern State Hospital will conduct an internal investigation into the incident, according to a spokeswoman.

Here is the full statement from Governor Youngkin's office:

"The governor is monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials on the matter. In addition, he has asked the secretary of health and human resources, with the assistance of the secretary of public safety, to conduct a review of safety and security protocols at our mental health facilities. We know that there are significant challenges with the mental health system in Virginia. Through the budget process, the governor is working with legislators to find long term solutions to ensure that care is available, accessible and secure by increasing historically low salaries at state hospitals and much-needed improvements to state hospital services and community mental health services. Budget discussions are also focused on bolstering behavioral health and crisis services across Virginia, improving the discharge processes at state hospitals and developing an alternative to current emergency custody and temporary detention order processes in order to relieve law enforcement of long hours waiting with patients in emergency departments."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Hospital#Mental Health#Psychiatric Hospital#Eastern State Hospital#Virginia State Police#The College Of William#William Mary
WRBL News 3

Georgia postal worker confesses to fraudulently applying for and receiving $230,000 in veteran benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia postal worker confessed to withholding information concerning his employment with the U.S. Postal Service when applying for and receiving pension benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Sanford Lamar Edwards, 50, from Crawfordville, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to […]
CRAWFORDVILLE, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy