Wichita Wind Surge releases another unknown logo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has released another unknown logo.

Wind Surge name contender

According to Tim Grubbs, the director of broadcasting and team travel, the logo was a top contender against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The logo features what appears to be a green character wearing a boat captain’s hat behind a helm. The logo was released on a purple and orange hat.

The coordinating team name of the logo will be released tomorrow.

The Wichita Wind Surge players will wear the unknown logo on hats against the Midland RockHounds on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd.

What do you think the team name could be?

