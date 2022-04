WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Commerce has opened applications for the Rural Transformation Grant Fund which aims to fund local government activities. The fund allocates $48 million for spending in four main categories: Downtown Revitalization, Resilient Neighborhoods, Community Enhancements for Economic Growth and Rural Community Capacity building. The funding must also be used for projects with some relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO