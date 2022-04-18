San Antonio high schoolers awarded 3 trophies for film project

San Antonio was established in 1718, and 13 years later, it became the first chartered civil settlement in present-day Texas. A lot has changed over that three centuries of history. Businesses and landmarks have come and gone, new neighborhoods spring up and development continues to alter the character of our city.
SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta San Antonio kicks off next week and leading up to the fun Stevens High School students have created some fashion designs to help Goodwill San Antonio. “We are celebrating our partnership with Stevens High School and the Entrepreneurship and Fashion Program with a Fiesta sustainable fashion show,” Penny Benavidez with Goodwill San Antonio said.
If the developers of San Antonio's newest entertainment venue have their way, ticket buyers won't just be flicking their Bics for encores, they'll be pressing reset buttons on their controllers to start the next game. The $70 million Tech Port Center + Arena will make its debut in early May,...
From San Antonio to Los Angeles and back again, celebrated chef Robbie Nowlin has gotten around. Along the way, he's worked in some of the most lauded kitchens in the country, including chef Thomas Keller's revered Michelin-starred San Francisco eatery The French Laundry. These days, Nowlin is focused on preparing...
Last summer, actor and San Antonio native Jesse Borrego (Blood In, Blood Out) was one of 395 movie professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, for the first time in his career, Borrego is a voting member of the body, and he recently cast a ballot for this year's Oscars.
Rio Hackford, the son of director Taylor Hackford and stepson of Helen Mirren, died Thursday in Huntington Beach, California. He was 52. Hackford was an actor who appeared in Treme, Jonah Hex, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. He also owned nightclubs in New Orleans, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Hackford's...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s newest sports and entertainment arena opens to the public this week. On Monday, CBS Austin got a tour of the University of Texas' new Moody Center which is set to hold its first concert on Wednesday. Finishing touches are still being put on the arena which replaces the Frank Erwin Center and will be home to top concert tours and the University of Texas at Austin Men’s and Women’s basketball games.
