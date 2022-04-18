ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio high schoolers awarded 3 trophies for film project

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A group of Johnson high schoolers have taken...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

The oldest things in San Antonio

San Antonio was established in 1718, and 13 years later, it became the first chartered civil settlement in present-day Texas. A lot has changed over that three centuries of history. Businesses and landmarks have come and gone, new neighborhoods spring up and development continues to alter the character of our city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stevens High School students, Goodwill San Antonio host Fiesta sustainable fashion show

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta San Antonio kicks off next week and leading up to the fun Stevens High School students have created some fashion designs to help Goodwill San Antonio. “We are celebrating our partnership with Stevens High School and the Entrepreneurship and Fashion Program with a Fiesta sustainable fashion show,” Penny Benavidez with Goodwill San Antonio said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Movies#Sex Trafficking#Highschool#Ransomed Life
CBS Austin

First look at Moody Center - Austin's newest entertainment and sports arena

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s newest sports and entertainment arena opens to the public this week. On Monday, CBS Austin got a tour of the University of Texas' new Moody Center which is set to hold its first concert on Wednesday. Finishing touches are still being put on the arena which replaces the Frank Erwin Center and will be home to top concert tours and the University of Texas at Austin Men’s and Women’s basketball games.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy