Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA) Nationwide Report

On Saturday night, a man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in Bakersfield.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at 9:30 p.m. on White Lane and Hughes Lane. Once responders arrived, they found a man on the road with major injuries [...]

Read More >>

April 18, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.