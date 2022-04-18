ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Select GameTimePA YAIAA Athletes of the Week for April 11-16

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
 19 hours ago

It's time to select GameTimePA YAIAA Athletes of the Week.

Each week readers select the GameTimePA YAIAA Athletes of the Week in an online poll at ydr.com/gametimepa and eveningsun.com/gametimepa.

The poll runs from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, New Oxford hurdler and high jumper Holden Crabbs won the boys' poll and New Oxford lacrosse player Ally Mathis won the girls' poll.

If you'd like to nominate a local athlete for future polls, email Matt Allibone at mallibone@ydr.com or Shelly Stallsmith at mstallsmith@ydr.com. To vote for this week's Athlete of the Week, see the polls below.

Trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

Catch them if you can: Here are the top marks in York-Adams track this season

Saving sports: 'The kids need something.' This York school saved baseball at the last moment. Can it last?

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Select GameTimePA YAIAA Athletes of the Week for April 11-16

