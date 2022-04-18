ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue fall

By Chris Counts
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijXr8_0fCqYQsQ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to fall.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,006 active cases of the virus Monday, a drop of 56 from the previous day. There were 25 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 834,256 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed no change in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, with that number staying at 47. There was also no change in patients on ventilators than the day prior, with that number to 11, while the number of ICU patients due to the virus went down by one to 18.

Health officials reported six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,354.

In the last 24 hours, 371 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,584,233, with another 373,415 being partially immunized.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
Power 95.9

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Arkansans
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
Majic 93.3

Your Marriage May Not Last If You Live In Arkansas

Well, it looks like Arkansas is leading the nation in another statistic, divorce. Arkansas leads the United States when it comes to the divorce rate. In an article on the World Population Review website they had this to say about the alarmingly high divorce rate in Arkansas:. Arkansas has the...
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy