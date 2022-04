To see that the Golden State Warriors are back to being the Golden State Warriors that transformed NBA basketball into a more beautiful game, one only needs to close their eyes. That dynastic unit that went to five consecutive NBA Finals and won three of them looked like the next step of evolution, sure, but the real magic was how it sounded. No team in the history of basketball boasted more eruptions per minute. A Stephen Curry three from the parking lot. Two consecutive daggers from Klay Thompson, whose heart rate never seems to elevate over 65 beats per minute. A brilliant extra pass from Draymond Green to find a spark plug off the bench to cap an 11-0 run and send the other sideline to safe harbor of a full timeout.

NBA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO