(The Center Square) – More than 29,000 Minneapolis students might return to school Monday after 14 days of canceled classes because of striking teachers. The union and school say it struck a tentative deal, the terms of which won’t be released until after the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals ratify the contract, Minneapolis Public Schools media coordinator Crystina Lugo-Beach told The Center Square in an email.

EDUCATION ・ 26 DAYS AGO