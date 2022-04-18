‘Glee’ star, Illinois native Jane Lynch to appear in state tourism ads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is hoping to cash in on some tourism dollars after Gov. JB Pritzker announced a new “The Middle of Everything” ad campaign directed by Illinois native Jane Lynch.

The ads will run in 20 markets across Illinois and seven neighboring states and will be seen on cable nationwide.

They will feature Illinois as the center of food, culture, history, nightlife and natural wonders.

Lynch is an alum of Chicago’s Second City and Steppenwolf Theatre and gained fame for her work on “Glee.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador to promote our state, in this new tourism campaign,” said Pritzker. “This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work. As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer.”

I loved every minute of working on this project promoting tourism in my home state and I’m so proud to finally see it come to life,” said Lynch. “I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s enthusiasm and support for this new Illinois Tourism marketing campaign. We share the same passion for Illinois, its people, its culture, and the wonderful attractions across the state.

The new TV ads feature authentic Illinois experiences and destinations to discover all around the state. Locations include the Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Cozy Dog Drive In, located in Springfield, and the Grafton Sky Tour, as well as experiences unique to Chicago such as exploring the Art Institute, enjoying the Shedd Aquarium, and setting sail on a Tall Ship Windy boat.

